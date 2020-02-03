Tyrone Perry scored 13 points with seven rebounds and four assists for the Leopards (15-7, 7-4 Patriot League), who held Bucknell to 36% shooting in winning their fourth straight game. Stephens scored 11 points, Myles Cherry grabbed 10 rebounds and Lukas Jarrett blocked five shots.

Lafayette totaled 25 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

John Meeks and Jimmy Sotos scored 13 points apiece for Bucknell (9-15, 5-6), which has lost three straight. Avi Toomer grabbed 10 rebounds and made four assists.

The Leopards leveled the season series against the Bison with the win. Bucknell defeated Lafayette 78-66 on January 5. Lafayette plays Lehigh at home on Saturday. Bucknell plays Loyola (Md.) on the road on Saturday.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com