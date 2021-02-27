Marques Wilson had 22 points for the Mountain Hawks (4-9, 4-9). Nic Lynch tied a season high with 22 points. Evan Taylor had 9 points and 15 rebounds.
Lafayette defeated Lehigh 82-70 on Jan. 3, and the two teams close the regular season against each other on Sunday.
