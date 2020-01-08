Holy Cross made a late surge to close with 42-39 at halftime but Lafayette steadily pulled away in the second half.
Connor Niego had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Crusaders (2-14, 1-2), Joe Pridgen and Ryan Wade added 12 points apiece.
