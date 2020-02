E.J. Stephens added 18 points and Myles Cherry 10 as Lafayette (14-7, 6-4 Patriot League) won its third straight.

Stacy Beckton matched his career-high with 18 points and Saéed Nelson also scored 18 for American (10-11, 6-4). Beckton’s total moved him to No. 4 on American’s career scoring list, and Nelson’s five rebounds pushed him past 500 for his career.

Lafayette faces Bucknell on the road on Monday. American takes on Navy on the road on Wednesday.

