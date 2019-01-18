Coach Jay Wright and his youthful Villanova team had four losses by mid-December after not losing more than five games in any of the previous five seasons. (Matt Rourke/Associated Press)

It was a festive November night on the Main Line in Philadelphia. Villanova, the defending national champion, was taking on Michigan, the team it had beaten seven months earlier in the final in San Antonio, in the freshly renovated and newly named Finneran Pavilion.

“I knew we might be in for a tough night,” Villanova Coach Jay Wright said. “But I never imagined it would turn out the way it did.”

It turned out that the Wildcats, with four of the players who had led the national championship team the previous spring on NBA rosters, weren’t ready to compete with the Wolverines. The final score was 73-46, the worst loss Villanova had ever suffered in the 32-year-old Pavilion — regardless of its name.

“After the game there was a champagne reception to celebrate the reopening. Can you imagine that? All these people showing up that way and we got annihilated. I said to my coaches afterward, ‘Good thing we aren’t just getting started here. We might not survive a night like this.’ ”

Wright, 57, is a long way from just getting started at Villanova. He’s in his 18th season and, in addition to winning two of the last three national championships, he’s coached the Wildcats to three Final Fours and into the NCAA tournament 13 of the last 14 seasons.

Future Hall of Fame stuff.

But, after going 165-21 the last five seasons, this is a different sort of winter on the Main Line. The Wildcats’ worst record during that stretch was 29-5, which made their 8-4 record in mid-December just a little bit shocking to the basketball world.

Wright didn’t like it, but he understood. As he walked off the court after cutting down the final net in San Antonio, he had reason to believe he would have another formidable team returning. He had known all season that juniors Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges would be leaving for the NBA. But he believed the rest of his core six — juniors Philip Booth and Eric Paschall, sophomore Donte DiVincenzo and redshirt freshman Omari Spellman — would be back.

“I thought we’d have a veteran core with the young guys filling in behind them,” he said. “That had sort of been our formula for five years. We’d lose guys, but we still had experience coming back to step in.”

That changed in May when DiVincenzo and Spellman went to the NBA’s scouting combine in Chicago and impressed teams enough to become first-round draft picks, along with Bridges, in the June draft. (Brunson, arguably Villanova’s MVP last season, was the third pick of the second round.)

That left Wright with Booth, Paschall and a group of young players who hadn’t played very much in the past. There was potential, but there were bound to be some growing pains.

Michigan was certainly painful. A loss at home to Furman later that week was perhaps more painful. Then, after six straight wins, came the end of Villanova’s remarkable 25-game Big Five winning streak, a 78-75 loss to Pennsylvania in the Palestra.

That got Wright’s attention more than any other loss.

He had made it a tradition to take his players for a practice or shoot-around at the Palestra before playing there. “I always want them to understand what the Big Five is about,” he said. “The guys from Philly know, but the rest don’t. I walk them around the building” — the concourse houses the Big Five Hall of Fame — “and show them how much tradition there is in the place and why the Big Five games are such a big deal.

“I didn’t do that this year. We had trouble getting a time to practice or shoot there and I just let it go. We walked in there and it was an amazing crowd; Penn played great and we got beat.

“I looked around walking off while their students were storming the court and said, ‘You know what, this is my fault. I didn’t do everything I’ve done in the past to make sure we were ready to play a game like this. The players deserved better, I didn’t.’

“You can bet I won’t make that mistake again in the future.”

A close loss at Kansas followed but Villanova has since won five straight, including a 4-0 start in the Big East going into Friday night’s game against Xavier. Wright likes the progress his team is making. More than that, he’s actually enjoying the extra bumps of a season like this one.

“I think it’s been really good for me, maybe even good for Villanova,” he said. “I’ve had to take a step back and look at what we’re doing — everything we’re doing. The last five years, the older kids coached the younger kids. We don’t have enough older kids to do that.

“At this stage of my career, doing something that feels different is healthy. And, we’re getting better. That’s fun.”

Early in the season, with the team struggling, Wright worried that his players might be feeling pressure to live up to the school’s extraordinary recent past.

“I told them, this isn’t your fault,” he said. “Things happen. I thought we’d have Omari and Donte back this year, but we don’t. That’s part of college basketball nowadays — for everyone. I told them, ‘All I’m asking of you is that you keep working and keep getting better.’ They’ve done that.

“I have no idea what’s going to happen in March but I think we’re going to be good enough to win the Big East. There’s no one — including us — as good as we were the last five years. But I think when it’s all said and done, we can be a good team.”

Which may explain why Wright was actually able to smile when Villanova dropped out of the Associated Press top 25 for the first time in five years (94 polls) after the losses to Michigan and Furman.

“I spent a lot of time the last five years reminding myself to enjoy the ride,” he said. “But I don’t think I ever really did that. Now, with everything feeling so different this year, I’ve been able to look back and say, ‘How lucky were we? Wow, wasn’t that fun.’ Because it was fun.”

He paused. “So is this — just in a very different way.”

