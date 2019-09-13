Kansas tight end Jack Luavasa celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College in Boston, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Michael Dwyer/Associated Press)

BOSTON — Carter Stanley threw for three touchdowns, Khalil Herbert rushed for 187 yards on just 11 carries and Kansas stunned Boston College 48-24 Friday night for its first road win over a Power Five school in nearly 11 years.

The Jayhawks (2-1), who entered as a three-touchdown underdog, won their first road game against a power conference opponent since a victory at Iowa State on Oct. 4, 2008, a span of 48 straight losses. Pooka Williams ran for 121 yards on 22 attempts with a TD, and Herbert added a late score. Stanley was 20 of 27 for 238 yards with an inception on his first attempt.

AJ Dillon ran for 151 yards on 27 carries and Anthony Brown went 18 for 36 with 195 yards a TD pass for the Eagles (2-1). Brown also caught a TD.

Kansas went into the locker room with a 28-24 lead at the end of a wide-open first half that saw the teams combine for 623 yards (BC 313, Kansas 310). They also totaled 17 plays of 10 yards or more.

Trailing 24-21, Kansas ran a simple pitch play at their own 15 with 40 seconds left and Herbert broke up-the-middle and headed down the right sideline for 82 yards before being knocked out of bounds.

Two plays later, Stanley hit Andrew Parchment — his second of two TD catches— for a 3-yard score.

Midway into the third quarter, the Jayhawks increased it to 38-24 when Williams had a 12-yard scoring run, capping an 87-yard drive.

BC had taken a 24-21 edge when Brown caught his 12-yard score from receiver CJ Lewis.

The Eagles scored on their first two drives and led 10-0 before the Jayhawks scored on six straight possessions.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas: The Jayhawks rebounded from a miserable loss at home against Coastal Carolina when they collected only 280 total yards by putting up 567 yards Friday. . They beat Central Michigan on the road last season. Before that, their last road win was at Texas El-Paso on Sept. 12, 2009.

Boston College: It’s the worst home — and probably overall — loss in coach Steve Addazio’s seven seasons at the school. Unless the defense gets fixed quickly, it could lead to a rough year when conference play and a tough late schedule loaded with road games at Clemson, Syracuse and Pittsburgh — and a nonconference matchup at Notre Dame — kicks in.

UP NEXT

Kansas: Hosts West Virginia in its first Big 12 matchup next Saturday.

Boston College: Travels to Rutgers next Saturday for its first road game.

