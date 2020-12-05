Marques Warrick had 13 points for the Norse (2-1). Trevon Faulkner added 13 points. He also had seven turnovers but only four assists. Adrian Nelson had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Trey Robinson, the Norse’s second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 13 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).
Chattanooga matches up against Middle Tennessee on the road on Monday. Northern Kentucky plays Butler on the road on Sunday.
