SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Jean Constant returned the season-opening kickoff 100 yards for the first of his four touchdowns to help Bryant beat Division II New Haven 41-31 on Saturday.

Constant, who finished with 10 catches for 119 yards, scored his fourth touchdown on a flea-flicker to make it 34-13 for Bryant with 6:15 left in the third quarter.

New Haven closed to within 34-23, and then Alfred Dorbor scored a 1-yard TD run to cap the Bulldogs’ scoring with 9:16 left in the game.

Zahir Williams had two consecutive interceptions in the second quarter for Bryant and Robert Brown added a third.

Constant scored twice following New Haven turnovers in the second quarter to give the Bulldogs a 27-7 lead. The Chargers scored in the closing seconds of the quarter to go into halftime down 27-13.

Price Wilson was 28 of 36 for 270 yards, four touchdowns and one interception for Bryant.

