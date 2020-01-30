Cooper Robb had 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting off the bench to lead Charlotte (12-8, 6-3). Malik Martin had 11 points and reserve Brice Williams scored 10.

Louisiana Tech shot 56% overall and 59% from beyond the arc (13 of 22). Charlotte hit 46% from the floor and 42% from distance (11 of 26). The two teams took just eight free throws each on the night.

