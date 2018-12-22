THIBODAUX, La. — Jeremiah Jefferson drained five from long range and totaled a career-best 31 points as Nicholls roared out to an early lead and coasted to an 84-67 victory over NAIA-member Mobile on Saturday afternoon.

Jefferson made 11 of 13 field-goal attempts. Kevin Johnson added 16 points while dishing out five assists with two blocked shots, and Elvis Harvey chipped in 15 points, hitting 3 of 5 from beyond the arc. Danny Garrick added 12 points for Nicholls (6-6).

Nicholls will close out the year against Campbellsville next Saturday before opening Southland Conference play at Northwestern State on Jan. 2.

The Colonels shot 56 percent (32-57) from the floor while holding Mobile to 27-of-73 shooting (37 percent). Nicholls, which jumped out to a 52-29 halftime advantage, was 12 of 26 from beyond the arc.

Darvin Jones had 12 points to lead Mobile.

