Jefferson leads Little Rock against UT Martin

UT Martin Skyhawks (8-5) at Little Rock Trojans (4-9) North Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock faces the UT Martin Skyhawks after Jordan Jefferson scored 30 points in Little Rock's 77-75 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves. The Trojans are 4-0 on their home court. Little Rock averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 1- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Skyhawks have gone 1-5 away from home. UT Martin is the OVC leader with 37.4 rebounds per game led by Chris Nix averaging 5.9.

The Trojans and Skyhawks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myron Gardner is averaging 13.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Trojans. Chris Walker is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Nix is averaging 7.2 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Parker Stewart is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 73.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 85.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

