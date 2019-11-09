Jalen Gibbs’ 3-pointer made it 9-2 early. Later, he made a pair of free throws and Jefferson hit a jumper and the lead mushroomed to 25-6. Alex Leder’s 3-pointer with 2:40 before halftime brought the Bullets within 32-24 just before halftime. The Mount led 37-26 at the break.

Nick Antolini’s jumper with 14:33 remaining reduced the deficit to 43-37, but the Mountaineers went on a 10-0 run and they led by double digits the rest of the way.

Leder led Gettysburg with 10 points.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD