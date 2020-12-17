Akinwole hit a 3-pointer to pull Omaha within 77-76 with 1:03 to play but the Cowboys scored the next five on six free throws. The Mavericks missed to key free throws before adding a late bucket.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.