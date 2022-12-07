Jenkins and Old Dominion host William & Mary

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

William & Mary Tribe (4-5) at Old Dominion Monarchs (5-4) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Old Dominion -10.5; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion faces the William & Mary Tribe after Chaunce Jenkins scored 23 points in Old Dominion’s 68-62 win over the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Monarchs have gone 4-0 in home games. Old Dominion is 2- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

The Tribe are 0-4 in road games. William & Mary is 2-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenkins is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Monarchs. Ben Stanley is averaging 13.1 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 46.6% for Old Dominion.

Ben Wight is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 10.9 points and 2.8 rebounds for William & Mary.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

