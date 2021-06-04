Josiah Siegel (2-0) faced one batter and and threw just two pitches but earned the win for Georgia Tech (30-23). After the Sycamores (30-20) scored two runs in the top of the seventh to stretch their lead to 6-2, Siegel came on with one out and the bases loaded and induced an inning-ending double play.
Luke Bartnicki replaced Siegel to start the eighth and threw two scoreless innings with three strikeouts to earn his seventh save of the season.
Grant Magill had a pair of two-run singles for Indiana State. Ellison Hanna II went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs.
