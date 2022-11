BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts the Furman Paladins after Chaunce Jenkins scored 24 points in Old Dominion’s 75-71 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Old Dominion finished 13-19 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Monarchs shot 43.4% from the field and 29.4% from 3-point range last season.