Jenkins lifts Old Dominion over George Mason 78-77

NORFOLK, Va. — Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored 30 points and Chance Jenkins made a layup with 2.3 seconds left to lift Old Dominion to a 78-77 win over in-state rival George Mason on Wednesday night. Jenkins pushed the ball up court, accelerated into the lane, bounced off a little contact and laid the ball in.

Scott-Grayson had six rebounds for the Monarchs (8-4). Jenkins scored 17 points, going 7 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 2 for 4 from the line. Mekhi Long shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Victor Bailey Jr. led the way for the Patriots (7-5) with 23 points. Davonte Gaines added 16 points and seven rebounds for George Mason. Ronald Polite also had 16 points and 10 assists. The loss snapped the Patriots’ five-game winning streak.

Old Dominion outscored George Mason by two points in the second half. Scott-Grayson led the way with 14 second-half points.

