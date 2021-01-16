Pacific travels to Gonzaga Saturday, Jan. 23. The Tigers have yet to beat a Division I team on the road this season.
Eli Scott had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Lions (6-4, 1-1), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Dameane Douglas added eight rebounds. LMU is 0-4 on the road this season.
