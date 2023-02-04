Jenkins, Long lead Old Dominion over Georgia Southern 64-58

NORFOLK, Va. — Chaunce Jenkins scored 16 points, Mekhi Long had a double-double and Old Dominion beat Georgia Southern 64-58 on Saturday.
Carlos Curry finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Eagles (12-13, 5-7). Andrei Savrasov added 11 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Kaden Archie had 11 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Thursday. Old Dominion visits Georgia State while Georgia Southern hosts James Madison.
