Jenkins, Long lead Old Dominion over Georgia Southern 64-58

NORFOLK, Va. — Chaunce Jenkins scored 16 points, Mekhi Long had a double-double and Old Dominion beat Georgia Southern 64-58 on Saturday.

Jenkins shot 5 for 14 from the floor and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Monarchs (14-10, 6-6 Sun Belt Conference). Long finished with 13 and 12 rebounds. Tyreek Scott-Grayson added 13 points and six rebounds.