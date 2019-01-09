RICHMOND, Va. — De’Riante Jenkins scored 15 points, Marcus Santos-Silva added 13 points and VCU defeated La Salle 69-63 on Wednesday night.

Marcus Evans added 12 points and eight rebounds for VCU (11-4, 2-0 Atlantic 10).

Pookie Powell and Isiah Deas scored 15 points each for La Salle (3-11, 1-1).

An altercation broke out with 21 seconds remaining after Santos-Silva fouled Deas. Coaches from both teams spilled onto the floor to help the officials restore order. Santos-Silva was assessed a technical foul and Deas made two free throws to cut VUC’s lead to 67-63. Evans closed out the scoring with two free throws.

The Explorers made 1 of 13 from the field during an extended VCU run through much of the second half. La Salle made four field goals in the first 17 minutes of the second half but managed to stay within four points late in the game.

