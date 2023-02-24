Jenkins scores 23, Old Dominion knocks off Marshall 71-67

NORFOLK, Va. — Chaunce Jenkins’ 23 points helped Old Dominion defeat Marshall 71-67 on Friday night.
Andrew Taylor led the Thundering Herd (24-7, 13-5) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and two steals. Taevion Kinsey added 22 points and five assists for Marshall. In addition, Micah Handlogten finished with eight points, eight rebounds and four blocks. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Thundering Herd.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.