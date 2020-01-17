The Tigers took an eight-point lead at 44-36 on a layup by Tripp with 13:47, but Pacific then went scoreless for almost three minutes and still held onto a six-point lead.
Tripp was 6 of 8 from the free throw line and grabbed 14 rebounds for Pacific (14-5, 2-1 West Coast Conference). James Hampshire added 10 points and grabbed six boards off the bench.
Malcolm Porter had 17 points to lead Portland (9-9, 1-2). Chase Adams added 14 points.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.