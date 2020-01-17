PORTLAND, Ore. — Daniss Jenkins and Jahlil Tripp scored 16 and 15 points, respectively and Pacific handed Portland its seventh loss in its last eight games with a 65-55 win on Thursday night.

The game was tied at 23-23 with 2:12 left in the first half after Theo Akwuba hit the second of two free throws. Daniss Jenkins hit a 3 and Jahlil Tripp added a layup to push Pacific’s lead to five points, but Akwuba hit two free throws with :05 left to pull Portland within 3 at intermission.