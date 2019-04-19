NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse has hired Adam Mazarei to his coaching staff, adding an assistant who spent the past six seasons with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies.

Stackhouse announced the move Friday.

Mazarei spent three seasons as a Grizzlies’ assistant coach and three as a player development assistant helping with advance work and pro personnel scouting.

He was an assistant and associate head coach at Moorpark College in California between 2010 and 2013 where he helped organize scouting, recruiting, practice and game plans. He also was player development coach at IMPACT Basketball Academy in Las Vegas between 2009 and 2013. He has a master’s in athletic administration and coaching at Concordia and played point guard at the University of Redlands.

