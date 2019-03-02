Jessie Govan has never been the loudest leader on this Georgetown men’s basketball team. During games, Josh Le­Blanc and Mac McClung bring the energy and James Akinjo does the talking.

But Govan leads with his play. He powers the Hoyas by maneuvering his 6-foot-10, 255-pound body under the basket and popping out for crucial three-pointers when necessary. On senior night Saturday, when the moment demanded it, Govan did just that.

The senior center from New York muscled through an uncharacteristic shooting night to finish with a team-high 21 points in Georgetown’s 77-71, double-overtime win over Seton Hall to keep the Hoyas in the conversation as a bubble team for the NCAA tournament. He scored all of Georgetown’s 11 points in the second overtime and ended up doubled over and fighting back tears before program legend Alonzo Mourning came over to say a few words.

“I was telling everybody I wasn’t going to cry and all that, and I got to the final buzzer and it kind of just hit me,” he said. “It’s my last game.”

Govan sent the senior class — including Kaleb Johnson (who left the game early after getting hit in the head and entering the concussion protocol), Trey Mourning and Greg Malinowski — out in style. He was not efficient, shooting 7 for 21 from the field and missing his first eight shot attempts, and he turned the ball over six times. But Govan hit his shots when it counted.

The senior nailed a three-pointer with 3:20 left in the second overtime to give Georgetown a two-point lead, and Seton Hall tied the score just once more, with 2:46 to play, before Govan took over. He hit four more free throws and had a crucial second-chance layup to put the Hoyas up 75-71 after collecting a rebound off Akinjo’s missed three-pointer.



Jessie Govan, pictured during Wednesday’s game against DePaul, finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

“The stat line, it’s cool, except for the six turnovers and the 7 for 21,” Govan said, pausing to smile as Malinowski and Trey Mourning chuckled alongside him. “But we got the win. That’s the most important stat, so I feel good.”

Govan finished with 12 rebounds, a late surge that gives him 823 in his career and ties him with Dikembe Mutombo on Georgetown’s all-time list. (Mutombo played only three seasons.) Govan has 1,615 points, placing him 12th in school history.

“To me, that was Jessie’s best game of his career,” Coach Patrick Ewing said. “He’s had great games here for us, but to me, that was a significant game on his part. His shots weren’t falling, they were doing a lot of different things. There’s been games in the past where he let that affect him and he stopped playing, and tonight he didn’t. He kept persevering. If it wasn’t for his points, his rebounds and timely blocks, we wouldn’t have won.”

The freshman duo of Akinjo and LeBlanc held Georgetown over until Govan’s second-half burst. LeBlanc set an energetic, chippy tone from the start with dunks in the first half and ended with 14 points and a team-high 17 rebounds. Akinjo added 16 points and with just under five minutes to play in regulation took an already intense game to a whole new level.

Saturday’s game was a must-win for both Georgetown (18-11, 8-8 Big East) and Seton Hall. The Pirates (16-12, 7-9) were jostling for postseason positioning as well and have an unkind schedule for the remainder of the season; they host league-leading Marquette and Villanova in their final two games.

Quincy McKnight took the energy in Capital One Arena up a level late in the second half when he slapped the floor on defense while Akinjo was crossing half court. The Seton Hall bench went wild. Akinjo, the team’s top trash talker, made a tricky driving layup over McKnight and then bodied him before the ball even came back inbounds.

Akinjo slapped the floor back at McKnight and screamed. The crowd of 13,753 responded in kind.

But the freshman was able to control his emotion in ways he hadn’t shown this season — and Seton Hall missed twice on the other end. Ewing took it as indication of growth, not just in Akinjo, but in his entire team. Georgetown weathered Seton Hall even with its star scorer, Myles Powell, dropping 35 points.

Ewing was asked afterward whether Georgetown would have won this one a month ago.

“Probably not, but we’ve been in every game except when we played them the first time,” he said. “We made mistakes like we usually do, but we didn’t put our heads down, and we just kept persevering, and that’s the reason why we won. So we’ve grown from that.”