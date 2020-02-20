Seneca Knight had 23 points for the Spartans (7-20, 3-12), who have lost six straight. Richard Washington added 16 points and Christian Anigwe had nine rebounds.

The Broncos improve to 2-0 against the Spartans this season. Boise State defeated San Jose State 99-71 on Jan. 29.

Boise State plays New Mexico at home on Sunday. San Jose State plays at Colorado State on the road on Saturday.

