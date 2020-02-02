Boise State (15-8, 7-4) never trailed, scored the first eight points and Abu Kigab hit a 3-pointer that capped a 17-2 run and made it 28-8 with 6:29 left in the first half. Jalen Harris scored eight straight points -- including back-to-back 3-pointers -- during an 18-4 spurt that pulled the Wolf Pack within three points midway through the second half but they got no closer.