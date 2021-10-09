Hester’s first touchdown pulled Akron (2-4, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) within 13-7 at the half. In the third quarter Gibson completed three straight drives with touchdown passes to Konata Mumpfield for 1 and 9 yards and Nik Ognenovic for 21.
Then Hester, who had 106 yards and no touchdowns entering the game, capped a 91-yard drive with a 37-yard burst up the middle, making it 34-13.
The Zips, who had been outscored 58-7 in the third quarter this season, beat the Falcons in consecutive years for the first time since 2005-06. They piled up 387 yards after being minus-14 after their first four drives. Mumpfield had six catches for 106 yards.
The Falcons (2-4, 0-2) entered the game allowing just 94 yards a game through the air. Matt McDonald was 21 of 35 for 257 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted three times. Tyrone Broden made four catches for 111 yards.
