Jabir has an overall record of 514-446 (.535) over 33 seasons as a college head coach, all but one at the Division I level.
Jabir, a two-time Atlantic 10 coach of the year, began his head coaching career at Division III Buffalo State, which he led to a SUNYAC Championship and NCAA Regional appearance during his lone season at helm (1986-87). He also served as head coach at Dayton (2003-16), where he had eight straight 20-win seasons, Providence (1996-02), and Marquette (1990-96).
Jabir broke into the Division I head coaching ranks when late Siena athletic director and men’s basketball coach Bill Kirsch appointed him to take the reins of the women’s basketball program. Jabir led the Saints to a 50-29 record in his first stint at the school.
