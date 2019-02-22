Jim Phelan, shown in 2003 at the end of his last season as coach at Mount St. Mary's. (Timothy Jacobsen/Associated Press)

Jim Phelan sat in a comfortable chair in the den of the house he and his wife Dottie have lived in for 60 years. Last Wednesday’s snow was melting in the front yard as the temperatures climbed into the 50s.

He was talking about the first of the two technical fouls he received during his 49 years as men’s basketball coach at Mount St. Mary’s.

“Official teed up one of my players,” he remembered, a smile creasing his face. “I said to him, ‘What’d you tee him up for?’ He said, ‘Coach, he told me I stink.’ I said, ‘Well, he was right.’ ”

Phelan laughed at the memory. He will be 90 next month and he can still recall the details of almost all of the 1,354 games he coached at the Mount — 830 of them victories.

“A dinner date with friends or what we’re doing on the weekend he might forget,” said Dottie, his wife of almost 65 years. “But the games? The players? He remembers every single one of them. In detail.”

The house is less than a mile from the campus where Phelan first came to work as a 25-year-old in 1954. The athletic facilities are just across Route 15 from the entrance to the school. When you cross Route 15, you are on James Phelan Drive. When you enter Knott Arena you are watching games played on Jim Phelan Court.

Those are just two of the myriad honors Phelan has received through the years. He is in 13 Halls of Fame — including the College Basketball Hall of Fame in Kansas City — and the Phelans’ den is filled with plaques and framed photos that trace his career from his days as a player at La Salle to his final game at the Mount in 2003.

The only honor that has eluded him is induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. One of Phelan’s signature bow ties is in the building but no plaque honoring the man.

Last weekend, Phelan was again left off the annual list of finalists for induction. He’s been a finalist in the past, but with each passing year he seems to be further from the minds of those doing the nominating.

When he retired, Phelan was the fourth-winningest college coach in history. His graduation rate — even before those numbers were tracked — was close to perfect. He is revered by all those who played for him, worked for him and have known him.

And yet, the Hall of Fame, which includes a number of college coaches with serious blackmarks on their résumés, appears to have forgotten Phelan.

Phelan shrugs when the subject comes up. “I know a lot of my friends and my family are upset about it,” he said. “I can honestly say it’s never really bothered me. I’m very comfortable with what I did as a coach and with the life I led. Honors are nice. But they don’t really measure who you are.”

Phelan was never one to call attention to himself. He wore the bow tie as an homage to Ken Loeffler, his coach at La Salle who always did the same.

Phelan, who grew up in Philadelphia, was a good enough player to be taken with the 77th pick of the 1951 NBA draft by the Philadelphia Warriors. He went into the Marines for two years before coming home to become Loeffler’s assistant on the 1953-54 team — which, led by Tom Gola, won the NCAA tournament.

It was Phelan who first alerted Loeffler to Gola when the future Hall of Fame player was a junior at La Salle College High School.

“I got paid $600 to be Coach Loeffler’s assistant in ’54,” Phelan said with a smile. “The budget was so tight, they couldn’t afford to take me to the Final Four in Kansas City.

“When the team came home, I went to the airport when the team flew home and said to Coach Loeffler, ‘How was it?’ He shrugged and said, ‘Routine.’ ”

That spring, Phelan was offered the job at Mount St. Mary’s, a tiny Division II school halfway between Gettysburg, Pa., and Frederick, Md. Led by his first great player, Jack Sullivan, the Mount won the Mason Dixon Conference title in Phelan’s first season, going 22-3. When the team returned home after clinching the conference title, Dottie Phelan asked her husband how it had gone.

“Routine,” he answered with a smile.

The Mounties reached the Division II Final Four in 1957, Phelan’s third season. That was the first of Phelan’s five Final Four teams.

In 1962, the Mount won the national championship, beating Sacramento State 58-57 in overtime. Dottie Phelan remembers the night vividly, but not so much because of the victory.

“Our daughter Carol was sick that weekend,” she remembered. “I didn’t tell Jim because I didn’t want him to worry or get distracted. I knew I could handle it.

“We had a whole crew of people at the house to listen to the game that night. It couldn’t have been more than 10 minutes before tipoff, maybe less, when the phone rang. It was Jim. Someone out there had said to him that they’d talked to me and that Carol was feeling much better.

“He left the court, found a phone called me and said, “ ‘Don’t ever not tell me when one of the kids is sick.’ I never did it again.”

Three years later, Phelan dipped back into his Philadelphia roots to recruit a talented guard named Fred Carter. When Carter arrived in Baltimore, Phelan picked him up at the train station. During the drive to Emmitsburg, Carter noticed the scenery changing from city to suburban to rural.

“Coach,” he finally asked, “How many black students are there at this school?”

Phelan smiled. “Look in the mirror, Fred,” he answered. Carter starred for Phelan for four years and played in the NBA for seven years.

The Mount transitioned to Division I in 1988 and twice went to the NCAA tournament and once to the National Invitation Tournament during the 15 seasons Phelan coached at that level.

When he announced his retirement midway through the 2002-2003 season, the tributes poured in. He’s most proud of a rocking chair he was presented during his last trip to the Mount’s top rival, Loyola in Baltimore.

The plaque on the back of the rocking chair says, “From foe to friend.”

Since retiring, Phelan has remained a regular at Knott Arena, sitting quietly in the stands, reveling in wins, suffering during losses.

Two of his former players, Milan Brown and Jamion Christian, had success coaching the program before moving on to other jobs. The Mount is 8-20 this season under first-year coach Dan Engelstad, but Phelan remains upbeat about the team.

“They’ve played better, gotten better,” he said. “Dan’s a good young coach.” He smiled. “The athletic director made a good hire.”

The athletic director is Lynne Robinson — the second of his five children.

Phelan’s mind is clearly as sharp as ever, his recall (at least for basketball) perfect, his sense of humor still sharp. Ask him how he’s feeling and he answers with a smile: “I’m in great shape for the shape I’m in.”

A couple of falls have forced him to use a walker, as much for safety as anything else. “I hate it,” he said, as Dottie moved it into position so he could get up for lunch. But he’s grateful that four of his five children (his son Larry died after a heart attack 16 months ago) and his 10 grandchildren are all nearby.

And the Hall of Fame? Phelan looked around the den, packed with memorabilia commemorating his remarkable career and life.

He smiled and said, “I got enough.”

