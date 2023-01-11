Jimerson, Collins lead Saint Louis past George Mason 63-62

ST. LOUIS — Gibson Jimerson scored 16 points to lead Saint Louis and Yuri Collins sealed the victory with a free throw with one second left as the Billikens knocked off George Mason 63-62 on Wednesday night.
Josh Oduro finished with 26 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Patriots (10-7, 2-2). George Mason also got 12 points and five assists from Ronald Polite. Victor Bailey Jr. also had 11 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.