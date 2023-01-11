Jimerson, Collins lead Saint Louis past George Mason 63-62

ST. LOUIS — Gibson Jimerson scored 16 points to lead Saint Louis and Yuri Collins sealed the victory with a free throw with one second left as the Billikens knocked off George Mason 63-62 on Wednesday night.

Jimerson was 6 of 9 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) for the Billikens (11-6, 3-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Terrence Hargrove Jr. scored 10 points while going 3 of 5 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and added five rebounds. Javonte Perkins recorded 10 points and shot 3 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.