Jimerson leads Saint Louis over Rhode Island 76-71

ST. LOUIS — Gibson Jimerson scored 24 points to lead Saint Louis and sealed the win with a 3-pointer with 32 seconds remaining as the Billikens took down Rhode Island 76-71 on Tuesday night.
Ishmael Leggett finished with 20 points, two steals and two assists for the Rams (8-15, 4-7). Brayon Freeman added 14 points, four assists and two steals for Rhode Island. Rory Stewart had 11 points.
Saint Louis went into halftime ahead of Rhode Island 32-31. Jimerson put up 14 points in the half. Jimerson scored 10 points in the second half for Saint Louis including his game-winning shot in the final minute.
NEXT UP
Saint Louis’ next game is Friday against Dayton on the road, while Rhode Island visits George Mason on Saturday.
___
