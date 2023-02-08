Jimerson leads Saint Louis over Rhode Island 76-71

ST. LOUIS — Gibson Jimerson scored 24 points to lead Saint Louis and sealed the win with a 3-pointer with 32 seconds remaining as the Billikens took down Rhode Island 76-71 on Tuesday night.

Jimerson was 8-of-15 shooting (6 for 11 from distance) for the Billikens (16-8, 8-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Yuri Collins added 15 points while shooting 5 of 12 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line, and he also had eight assists. Terrence Hargrove Jr. shot 5 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding nine rebounds.