WINLESS WHEN: Towson is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 15-6 when scoring at least 60.
ASSIST RATIOS: The Dukes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. James Madison has an assist on 30 of 81 field goals (37 percent) across its previous three matchups while Towson has assists on 29 of 82 field goals (35.4 percent) during its past three games.
GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic James Madison offense has averaged 73.6 possessions per game this season, ranking the Dukes 28th nationally. Towson has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 66.8 possessions per game (ranked 299th).
