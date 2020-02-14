VARYING EXPERIENCE: Towson has depended on senior leadership while James Madison has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Tigers, seniors Brian Fobbs, Nakye Sanders and Dennis Tunstall have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this season, including 45 percent of all Tigers points over their last five. On the other bench, freshmen Matt Lewis, Darius Banks and Michael Christmas have combined to score 51 percent of James Madison’s points this season.BRILLIANT BRIAN: Fobbs has connected on 31.5 percent of the 130 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 83 percent of his foul shots this season.