No. 9 seed Towson (10-21, 6-12) vs. No. 8 seed James Madison (13-18, 6-12)

Colonial Conference Tourney First Round, North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson is set to square off against James Madison in the first round of the CAA tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played each other on Feb. 9, when the Tigers shot 51.1 percent from the field while limiting James Madison’s shooters to just 39.3 percent en route to the 66-59 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Towson’s Nakye Sanders, Dennis Tunstall and Jordan McNeil have collectively scored 30 percent of the team’s points this season, including 35 percent of all Tigers scoring over the last five games.

BRILLIANT BRIAN: Brian Fobbs has connected on 37.1 percent of the 175 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: James Madison is 0-7 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 13-11 when it scores at least 61.

UNBEATEN WHEN: James Madison is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Dukes are 7-18 when opponents score more than 65 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Towson is rated first among CAA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.9 percent. The Tigers have averaged 12.3 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.