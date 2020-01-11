James Hendricks, a senior safety, reached up near the goal line and grabbed Ben DiNucci’s 378th pass of the season and 33rd of the day, doling DiNucci a first interception of a stirring championship game and just a sixth of the 16-game season. When Hendricks ran to the 20-yard line and slid down with two seconds left, the score would stay at a final 28-20, and the Dukes’ dramatic 60-yard march would die on its 10th play, and die short.

James Madison (14-2) would become a national runner-up for the second time in three years after its FCS championship in 2016-17. North Dakota State would become the first team to go 16-0 since Yale in 1894, when Yale played a lesser schedule, albeit with lesser helmets.

As a play sure to live on especially in Harrisonburg and Fargo, that interception capped four quarters of fine plays, a great many of them by a smart, quick, tough, strong, patient, spectacular, steady, shrewd, adaptive quarterback who does seem to have everything.

That quarterback, Trey Lance of North Dakota State, forged quite some weekend, walking to the podium Friday night to receive the Walter Payton Award as the best player in FCS, then rushing 30 times for 166 yards and completing 6 of 10 passes for 72 more on Saturday midday.

Three of his runs shouted from cold and blustery day that began with a dusting of snow on the field and ended in bright sunshine, even as some of the six- and eight-yarders probably proved just as hard.

The first came on third and 11 on the Bison’s third offensive play from their own 29-yard line, when Lance headed out of the pocket toward open prairie on the left for a 32-yard gain that led to a touchdown that tied the game at 7.

The second came on a second and nine from the Bison 48, when Lance manned the pocket, sensed some trouble behind and ahead, departed the pocket, reached midfield, banged into two defenders, then carried half the city of Frisco for an extra 12 yards to the James Madison 38.

The third came on the first play of the fourth quarter after the Dukes clearly had adjusted in the third, through which the Bison rushed nine times for next to nothing (0.3 yards per carry). On third and 23 from the James Madison 44 with the score still 21-13, Lance waited briefly again in the pocket. When he took off on a wide boulevard of space left and outran everyone to the end zone, he looked as if running toward an NFL city near you someday.

They outshone even a second quarter in which North Dakota State built a 21-10 lead it would not relinquish with two plays of particular sparkle: a 38-yard run on a fake reverse by a player with a magical name, Phoenix Sproles, and a 20-yard run on a fake field goal by the holder, who was none other than Hendricks, the eventual intercepter.

A football zealot could travel far and wide without spotting any drive superior to the one James Madison unfurled at the outset on Saturday, just as a football zealot could travel far and wide and to Fargo without seeing any dynasty as unyielding as North Dakota State, whose most recent winning streak lengthened to a deeply serious 37.

Both those forces cut through the blustery cold north of Dallas on Saturday, when James Madison went 86 yards in 17 harmonious plays for a lid-lifting statement, then the rest of the first half became a flurry of Bison mastery and a big show of Lance.

Lance, the 6-foot-3, 221-pound redshirt freshman from 13,000-strong Marshall in southwest Minnesota, just completed a 16-game, 16-win season with 16 games of zero interceptions each that, once added together, totaled a startling, season-long zero. He did this even with 287 pass attempts and 28 touchdown passes, and he signaled that North Dakota State might just prove above-average next season.

