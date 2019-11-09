Ben DiNucci completed 19 of 24 passes for 293 yards, threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another score for the Dukes. Agyei-Obese ran for a 24-yard touchdown in the second quarter and scored on 20- and 3-yard runs in the third. Backup quarterback Cole Johnson ran for a 33-yard TD late in the game.
Max Brosmer scored on a 1-yard run, Jason Hughes kicked a 40-yard field goal and the Wildcats led 10-3 with 3:21 remaining in the first quarter before the Dukes scored the next 41 points. Brosmer completed 12 of 21 passes for 101 yards.
