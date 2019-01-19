AMES, Iowa — Ashley Joens had six 3-pointers and 25 points, both career-highs, and No. 18 Iowa State blitzed Oklahoma 104-78 on Saturday to end a two-game losing streak.

With Madison Wise, Bridget Carleton and Kristin Scott making two baskets apiece, four of them 3-pointers, the Cyclones (14-4, 4-2 Big 12 Conference) raced to a 16-0 lead. Wise added a third 3-pointer, Joens had two to match Carleton and Iowa State tied a program record for points in a quarter, leading 39-11.

Wise had five 3s and 17 points, Alexa Middleton and Meredith Burkhall added 14 apiece and Carleton had 13. Burkhall had 10 rebounds. Iowa State, which topped 100 for the first time since Dec. 4, 2016, finished 16 of 34 from distance. It is only the eighth time since 1999-00 that a Big 12 team has reached 100 in a conference game.

Ana Llanusa had a career-high 35 points for the Sooners (5-11, 1-4), making four 3-pointers and 15 of 18 from the foul line. Jessi Murcer added 18 points. Oklahoma was 30 of 41 from the line.

In the first quarter, the Sooners went 3 of 12 with seven turnovers, Iowa State 14 of 20, including 7 of 12 on 3s and had 11 of their 25 assists.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.