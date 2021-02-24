Kysre Gondrezick scored 19 points for West Virginia (17-4, 11-4), who were without starting point guard Madison Smith because of a hamstring injury that will keep her out at least until the postseason. Kirsten Deans added 14 points and Jayla Hemingway 12.
The teams combined to go 13 of 25 from 3-point range in the first half when the Cyclones jumped out to a 46-38 lead. West Virginia shot 56%, making 6 of 10 from 3-point range, but had 10 turnovers.
The Mountaineers ran out of gas midway through the third quarter when Iowa State broke the game open with a 15-2 run for a 66-47 lead.
West Virginia, which is starting a season-ending four-game road trip, never got closer than 16 points in the fourth quarter.
West Virginia is a Kansas on Saturday and Kansas visits Iowa State next Wednesday.
