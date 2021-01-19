Joens pulled the Cyclones to 63-62 with 21 seconds left and her game winner followed a Sooners’ turnover on a charging call. After an Oklahoma timeout, Navaeh Tot and Tatum Veitenheimer each missed shots to end it.
It was the Cyclones’ first lead since 51-50, coming with 3:05 to play in the third quarter.
Joens was 13-of-25 shooting, with 21 points coming in the first half. Lexi Donarski added 11 pints for the Cyclones.
Taylor Robertson scored 21 of her 26 points in first half and finished 8 of 15 from long range to lead Oklahoma (4-6, 1-4), which played its first game since Jan. 6. Gabby Gregory added 12 points and Madi Williams had 11. The Sooners only dressed eight players.
