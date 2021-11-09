Iowa State trailed 12-11 after the first quarter but held Omaha to six points in the second quarter and nine points in the third to build a 45-27 lead.
Emily Ryan tied an Iowa State record with nine steals, joining Tracy Horvath’s mark set in the 1988-89 season. The Cyclones finished with 15 steals, and Omaha turned it over 22 times.
The Cyclones returned 69.8% of their scoring, 64.4% of their rebounding and 74.3% of their assists from last year’s team that advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Mariah Murdie led Omaha with 15 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. The Mavericks were held to 33.3% shooting.
___
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25