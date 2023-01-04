Joens sets 2 school career records, No. 11 Cyclone women win

Joens, named to the Wooden Award midseason watch list on Wednesday, made two 3-pointers for 288 in her career and passing Heather Ezell (2006-09) and Megan Taylor (1998-2001). She also grabbed 11 rebounds for her 55th career double-double, breaking a tie with Angie Wells (1999-02).

Both of her 3-pointers came in the third quarter when Iowa State (10-2, 2-0 Big 12) outscored the Mountaineers 20-4, including the final 16 points of the period after the teams had been tied at halftime.

The teams were tied at 37-all at halftime, when the Mountaineers used four more 3s and an 8-0 advantage on points off turnovers to keep pace. But after both teams shot over 40% in the first half, the Mountaineers fell off to 17% in the second, missing all 13 3-point attempts.