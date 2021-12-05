Beatriz Jordao, a senior transfer from South Florida, scored a career-high 14 points and Emily Ryan and Lexi Donarski 13 for the Cyclones (8-1), who play host to No. 9 Iowa on Wednesday. Iowa State lost to LSU 69-60 on Thursday.
Kyla McMakin scored 19 points for the Lancers (3-4).
ISU hit 10 of 27 3-pointers, Aubrey Jones going 6 of 9, and shot 47% overall and 22 of 23 from the foul line.
Longwood shot 32% and was just 3 of 5 from the line and was outrebounded 50-33.
