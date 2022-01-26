Emily Ryan and Lexi Donarski both added 14 points for Iowa State (17-3, 6-2 Big 12 Conference), which is off to its best start since the 2004-05 team went 18-2. The Cyclones had lost to ranked foes Texas and Baylor in their last two games.
Zakiyah Franklin led the Jayhawks (12-5, 4-5) with 14 points, Julie Brosseau added 13 and Taiyanna Jackson 12 with eight rebounds. Kansas was without starter Idanna Chatzileonti for undisclosed reasons.
Ashley Joens had back-to-back 3-pointers and the Cyclones hit six behind the arc on 10 attempts to lead 24-12 after one quarter. The Jayhawks got as close as five in the second quarter and trailed 40-33 at the half.
Aniya Thomas opened the second half with a 3-pointer to pull Kansas within 40-36 but Ashley Jones scored 11 points in the third quarter when the Cyclones had a 23-11 advantage for a 63-44 lead.
The Cyclones, who had 11 3s to surpass 200 for the 20th straight season, have won 14 straight in the series, which they now trail 48-45. Iowa State was 16 of 20 from the foul line, Kansas 2 of 4.
