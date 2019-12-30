Tim Fuller scored 14 points and Israel Barnes added 10 for Weber State (5-8, 1-1 Big Sky Conference), which was outrebounded 44-28 but scored 20 points on Idaho’s 15 turnovers. Cunningham scored seven points with six boards and five assists.
Trevon Allen scored 23 points and Fraser added 19 for Idaho (4-9, 02), which has lost three straight. Jack Wilson scored 12 points.
Weber State plays Northern Arizona on the road on Saturday. Idaho matches up against Portland State at home on Thursday.
