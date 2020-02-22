John Knight III scored a career-high 24 points for the Thunderbirds (14-13, 7-9), who have lost four straight games. Dre Marin added 12 points. Andre Adams had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Thunderbirds for the season. Weber State defeated Southern Utah 75-65 on Jan. 30. Weber State plays Portland State at home next Saturday. Southern Utah plays Eastern Washington at home on Thursday.
