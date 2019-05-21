Columnist

John Thompson Jr., the big man and personality, sits quietly inside a Georgetown athletic center bearing his name. To visit him, you walk past the enthralling bronze Thompson statue that adorns the building’s entrance, but once you disappear down a hallway and into a mostly empty room, you can ease up on the reverence. Thompson lightens the mood with some self-deprecation.

“They can put a statue here of me and the building and all that crap,” the Hall of Fame former coach said. “People do and say very nice things, which they tend to do when you get older, which I’m flattered by. But I know, at times, I was an [expletive], too.”

The 77-year-old Thompson has been doing plenty of reflecting lately. He’s working on his autobiography, which we’ll talk about in a minute. On purpose, he has stepped out of the limelight as much as he can, exiting in deference to active coaches and sports figures. It has been seven years since his radio show ended. Even on the matter of Georgetown men’s basketball, Thompson has tried to avoid making headlines, even though the program represents his life on multiple levels.

As long as he is breathing, Thompson will never be invisible, not with his 6-foot-10 frame and authoritative baritone voice. But he’s exercising his right to be chill.

“It’s not my time anymore,” he said.

For those of us who can appreciate his combination of coaching brilliance, social awareness and the audacity to raise his voice, there’s a void. There’s a void even amid this period of increased activism in sports. Few have ever commanded and challenged an audience the way Thompson can. His is a revolutionary mouth, and like him or not, he used it to make people think. He made some change, too. The longer you live, the more you realize what an impossible task that can be.

“If there’s a need for me to say something, I’ll say it,” said Thompson, who won 596 games at Georgetown from 1972-99. “But I’m not in that flow. I say what’s necessary, but one thing I learned is when to shut up. People measure intelligence too much by what people say. Because a lot of stupid stuff is said. Sometimes, you’re intelligent by shutting the [expletive] up. You know what I mean?”

If you don’t quite understand him, perhaps you will soon. Thompson is working with Jesse Washington of ESPN’s The Undefeated to write his life story. The title: “I Came As A Shadow.” Henry Holt and Company plans to publish it in 2021. As a late Monday morning visit with Thompson and Washington revealed, the coach is putting his heart into telling his story in the most honest and nuanced manner possible.

His motivation is to give his family, particularly his grandchildren and great grandchildren, a chance to “know what Papi’s about,” he said. He doesn’t want them to know him merely as the statue, or as Thompson called it “the great big idol with the golden head.” He wants them to understand why he challenged the norm, the obstacles he overcame and what basketball provided him as a player and coach. He wants them to feel his connection to the D.C. area. He wants them to know his flaws. And yes, selfishly, he wants this opportunity to tell his side of his entire story.

“I’ve tried to be as honest as I can,” Thompson said.

No holding back, even from the unpleasant stuff?

“Oh, I want it whitewashed,” Thompson said, laughing. “We all do. But you have to open yourself up.”

Okay, no excessive whitewashing.

In the room where Thompson and Washington work, there are about 20 large, bound scrapbooks full of cutouts of print media stories that highlight almost all of Thompson’s journey. Washington, who already had a detailed understanding of Thompson and Georgetown, often pulls material from those stories and probes the coach for the back story. He is amazed by how much new information he has learned. When he tells some of Thompson’s closest friends and family some of these stories, much of it is new to them, too.

Thompson, larger than life yet quieter than ever, isn’t motivated by hubris. He’s going deeper than he ever has into the relationships that shaped him and the early experiences that led him to fight injustice so vigorously as an adult.

In the middle of the night, Thompson often turns the most introspective. When it happens, he grabs his phone, turns on the recorder and starts talking. Washington wakes up to see both long texts and recording featuring that iconic voice.

After years of being asked to write his autobiography, Thompson has found his voice in silent reflection. At 77, he marvels at how differently, how completely, he sees the world. He presented strong views at a young age, and he doesn’t back down from anything he did, whether it was protesting the NCAA’s Proposition 42 or otherwise. But he has continued to grow, continued to learn, continued to fight and speak up and strategically shut up. Now, he’s willing to share it all.

“It wasn’t any big thing,” Thompson said of his motivation. “It wasn’t something all of a sudden that I said I’m going to jump up and let ’em know. I didn’t say, ‘I’m gonna let ’em know what John Thompson is all about. I primarily wanted to say, ‘I’m 77 years old. There are a lot of things that have been written or said about me that I would like to give my explanation of.’ It’s not a question of I’m just trying to butcher somebody, or love them. I just want to say myself what I think I meant to do.”

Inside a facility that emphasizes his legend, Thompson doesn’t want to be a statuesque figure. He doesn’t want to be a newsmaker, either. He’s just human, extraordinary but human. In silent reflection, he’s preparing to make one final, strong statement.