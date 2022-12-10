Johns and VCU host Howard

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Howard Bison (4-7) at VCU Rams (5-4) Morgantown, West Virginia; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: VCU hosts the Howard Bison after Brandon Johns Jr. scored 20 points in VCU’s 73-62 loss to the Jacksonville Dolphins. The Rams have gone 4-1 in home games. VCU ranks third in the A-10 in team defense, allowing 64.9 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Bison are 1-4 in road games. Howard allows 77.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Baldwin Jr. is shooting 45.5% and averaging 15.0 points for the Rams. David Shriver is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for VCU.

Elijah Hawkins is averaging 14.3 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bison. William Settle is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Howard.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

