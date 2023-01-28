Johnson and Chattanooga host East Tennessee State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chattanooga Mocs (11-11, 3-6 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-14, 4-5 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: East Tennessee State -2.5; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Jamal Johnson scored 22 points in Chattanooga’s 85-80 loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Buccaneers have gone 3-8 in home games. East Tennessee State is 3- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The Mocs are 3-6 in SoCon play. Chattanooga is the SoCon leader with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Jake Stephens averaging 10.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deanthony Tipler averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Jordan King is shooting 39.4% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Stephens is averaging 21.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Mocs. Johnson is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Mocs: 3-7, averaging 73.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

