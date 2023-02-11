Johnson and Chattanooga host Mercer

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mercer Bears (12-14, 5-8 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (13-13, 5-8 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chattanooga -3.5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga faces the Mercer Bears after Jamal Johnson scored 24 points in Chattanooga’s 82-63 win against the Citadel Bulldogs. The Mocs have gone 8-5 in home games. Chattanooga is sixth in the SoCon in team defense, giving up 71.2 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Bears are 5-8 in conference games. Mercer ranks sixth in the SoCon shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Stephens is averaging 21.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Mocs. Johnson is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

Jalyn McCreary is scoring 15.6 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Bears. Shawn Walker is averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

