Johnson and Chicago State host Citadel

Chicago State Cougars (6-17) at Citadel Bulldogs (9-13, 4-6 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State faces the Citadel Bulldogs after Bryce Johnson scored 29 points in Chicago State’s 101-66 victory against the Aurora Spartans. The Bulldogs are 4-5 in home games. Citadel is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Cougars are 1-17 on the road. Chicago State gives up 73.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Clark is averaging 17 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Bulldogs. Austin Ash is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.

Elijah Weaver averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Wesley Cardet Jr. is averaging 17.9 points over the past 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

