Johnson and DePaul host Loyola Chicago

DePaul Blue Demons (4-3) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-4) Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: DePaul visits the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Javan Johnson scored 28 points in DePaul’s 103-98 overtime victory over the Samford Bulldogs. The Ramblers have gone 2-0 at home. Loyola Chicago has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Blue Demons are 1-0 on the road. DePaul is sixth in the Big East scoring 76.4 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Philip Alston is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Loyola Chicago.

Johnson is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Blue Demons. Umoja Gibson is averaging 16.6 points for DePaul.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

