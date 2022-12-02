Johnson and DePaul host Loyola Chicago

DePaul Blue Demons (4-3) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-4)
The Blue Demons are 1-0 on the road. DePaul is sixth in the Big East scoring 76.4 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Philip Alston is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Loyola Chicago.
Johnson is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Blue Demons. Umoja Gibson is averaging 16.6 points for DePaul.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.